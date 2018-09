Turkish beggars are known for earning well, thanks to public sympathy, but would not usually boast their fortune.

One man, however, may change that. Mustafa Sezen, 78, from southern Turkey's Antalya, offered a TL 2,000 ($310.31) reward for information about the person who snatched his wallet with TL 10,000 in it.

Sezen said he began the practice of begging 10 years ago.

"It is a shame to lose money you have earned from begging," he said, complaining that he can only work six hours a day.