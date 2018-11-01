Thousands of disabled Syrians get prostheses in Turkey

Some 6,500 Syrians, including children, got prosthetics in Turkey after losing their limbs in the Syrian civil war.

In 2013, orthosis-prosthesis center was set up in southern Hatay province bordering Syria in cooperation with European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations — an EU humanitarian action — and Relief International, a non-profit humanitarian agency.

"We're serving our Syrian brothers and sisters with the latest technology products. A total of 6,500 people, including 1,300 children and 1,300 women, were provided with hand and leg prostheses," Raed al-Masri, the chief of the center, told Anadolu Agency.

Al-Masri added that they would continue to help the war-weary Syrians.

"The prostheses are attached to children considering their growth. Their prostheses are renewed as they grow," Al-Masri added.

He also said that the patients were supported in physiotherapy, after having the prostheses.

"The process of adaptation of the prostheses attached to the hands and legs is followed, and this process continues until it [the limb] moves completely on its own," he said.

Muhammad Mahmoud is a 31-year-old Syrian who was wounded by a bullet in Syrian capital of Damascus three years ago.

He had below-knee leg amputation due to lack of medication.

"We started a new life for ourselves in Reyhanlı. I enjoy the happiness of standing again here," he said, adding that he applied to the center six months ago and he had his new leg now.

"I'm so happy to be able to walk again by myself," Mahmoud said.

Andrea Patterson, the Relief International director in Turkey, said that their aim was to provide services to the disabled refugees and to support them.

"Thanks to the grant of the EU, the Relief International works with local partners to give hand and leg prostheses for disabled refugees," said Patterson.