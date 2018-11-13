2.7 million people in Turkey moved to new address in 2017: TurkStat

More than 2.68 million people in Turkey moved to a different address in 2017, Turkish Statistical Insitute said Tuesday.

According to the results of the Address-Based Population Registration, net migration rate showed the northwestern province of Tekirdağ received the most newcomers, followed by Yalova, Kocaeli, Eskişehir, Bilecik, Çanakkale, Muğla, Düzce, Uşak and Şırnak.

The northeastern province of Bayburt had the highest rate of outmigration, followed by Gümüşhane, Ağrı, Muş, Giresun, Ardahan, Kars, Bitlis, Ordu and Van.

About 1.87 million people migrated between districts of the same province.

The cities with the highest rate of inter-district migration were Istanbul with 515,842 movers, Ankara with 183,112 movers, Izmir with 122,640 movers, and Bursa and Antalya with 62,853 and 52,799, respectively.

Overall, 51 percent of the people who moved were women.