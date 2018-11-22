Turkish Red Crescent's 'village' a lifeline for Rohingya

Leading charity the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) continues to help Rohingya Muslims with its Kızılay Village Project. The newly opened village offers clean drinking water with 17 wells and comfortable living standards to thousands of people and features over 1,200 housing units.

The Red Crescent offers considerable aid to suffering Rohingya Muslims, including shelter, food, clothing and personal care items. Since 2012, and especially since August 2017, the agency has delivered over 40 million Turkish lira (over $7.5 million) worth of humanitarian aid for needy Rohingya. The Red Crescent also continues to deliver food and personal care kits to 40,000 people every month.

Separately, on Aug. 1 the aid group inaugurated a community center in southeastern Bangladesh for Rohingya refugees who fled state persecution in neighboring Myanmar. The Hope Village Community Center "focuses on increasing the resilience and self-reliance of refugees in Cox's Bazar," Bangladesh according to a statement from Red Crescent.

The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network in place to help other nations in need.