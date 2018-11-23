President Erdoğan celebrates Turkey's national Teachers' Day

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday celebrated Teachers' Day, which marks the day Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Turkey's founder, was given the title of "Head Teacher" in 1928.



"Our teachers, who work devotedly in every corner of our country and practice their profession lovingly even under the most demanding conditions, deserve all praise and admiration," Erdoğan said in a statement.



"Our country has made significant strides in the area of education, especially with the investments and projects developed over the last 16 years," he said, referring to the time his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has spent in power.



In a written statement, Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım also stressed the importance of teachers striving for students, who he called "the guarantors of the future" of Turkey.



"Our teachers, through their knowledge and experience, direct the future of our nation by making our students beneficial to society," he wrote.



Teachers' Day has been celebrated in Turkey every Nov. 24 since 1981.