4 soldiers killed, 1 injured after military helicopter crashes in Istanbul's Sancaktepe

Four soldiers were killed and another was wounded after a military helicopter crashed in a residential area in Istanbul's Sancaktepe district on Monday.

The Bell UH-1 helicopter crashed onto a street between apartments in the Asian district of Sancaktepe, where a military base is situated, after colliding with the roof a building.

"A military helicopter crashed in Samandıra district while performing a training flight. Four soldiers were killed and another was injured," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

Yerlikaya arrived on the scene of the crash along with National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Akar said the killed soldiers included two officers and two non-commissioned officers. The wounded soldier is receiving treatment, he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his condolences for the deceased soldiers and wished the injured a speedy recovery during a speech at a symposium.

Rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site immediately. The chief public prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident.