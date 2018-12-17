Syrian children find friendship through football in Turkey’s southern Hatay

A foundation in southern Hatay province is helping Syrian children make friends and integrate into Turkish society through football.

SAR Assistance Association based in Hatay's Antakya district launched a project entitled "Encourage Dialogue and Social Cohesion via Football," which aims to foster relationships between Turkish children and young Syrian refugees through football.

"We created a friendship bridge between Turkish and Syrian children via sport. We are trying (to teach) children to love and respect each other and recognize their cultures. We do this through sports. In this way, children are having a good time while getting a chance to get to know each other better," SAR Chairman Mohammad Kindawi told Anadolu Agency (AA), adding that sports also keep children away from detrimental activities.

The project, supported by the German Development Agency (GİZ), has brought together 140 children – about 70 Syrian and 70 Turkish youth – between the ages of eight and 17 for the three-month program.





Participants in the program play football three days a week in Nazım Koka Stadium in Antakya, facilitated by coaching staff.

One of the children, Muhammed Numan Kocaoğlan said he attended the project to get to know his Syrian friends better while also improving his football skills.

"Within this project, I play more football and establish better relationships with my Syrian friends in the neighborhood," Kocaoğlan said.

Another participant, Eren Akçay, said he had never before had a Syrian friend, but thanks to the project, he made friends and had an opportunity to get to know them better.

Syrian participant Abdulbased Shan said that he is very pleased with the project and had a very nice time with his Turkish friends on the field.

Since 2011, Turkey has received a constant flow of displaced Syrians fleeing the conflict, with the numbers of refugees expanding from mere thousands to more than 3.5 million, by far the most among refugee-hosting countries. Women and children make up the majority of the refugees.

According to Turkey's Public Auditing Agency (KDK), a total of 276,158 Syrians were born to refugee families in Turkey between 2011 – the year the war broke out – and 2017. So far, Turkey has spent more than $30.2 billion on their well-being.

Turkey has also reached out to more than 610,000 Syrian children in its bid to provide them with an education. They attend public or charity-run schools, or schools set up in some refugee camps.