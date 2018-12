A district in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya set the country's record for most rainfall in a day, according to the national weather service yesterday.

In a statement, the Turkish State Meteorological Service said that Antalya's Kemer district received 490.8 kilograms (1,082 pounds) of precipitation in 24 hours, breaking Turkey's rainfall record.

The previous record was 466 kilograms in Marmaris, a district of the Aegean Muğla province, in 1992, the statement added.