   
TURKEY
CATEGORIES

Holiday prize for Chinese shooting Turkish videos

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published

Five Chinese citizens were awarded a one week vacation in Turkey for a competition to promote Turkey in China through videos.

Cao Ling won first place in the competition based on the number of "likes" received for a video he shot showing an airplane flying over the famous hot-air balloons in Turkey's Cappadocia region.

The prizes were presented at a ceremony in Istanbul yesterday. The competition is jointly held by the Yunus Emre Institute of Turkey and a Chinese social media website. In a bid to draw more Chinese tourists to Turkey, 2018 was declared "Turkey Tourism Year" in China.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Turkey At least 6,100 French students chose to come to Turkey through the...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS