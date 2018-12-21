Holiday prize for Chinese shooting Turkish videos

Five Chinese citizens were awarded a one week vacation in Turkey for a competition to promote Turkey in China through videos.

Cao Ling won first place in the competition based on the number of "likes" received for a video he shot showing an airplane flying over the famous hot-air balloons in Turkey's Cappadocia region.

The prizes were presented at a ceremony in Istanbul yesterday. The competition is jointly held by the Yunus Emre Institute of Turkey and a Chinese social media website. In a bid to draw more Chinese tourists to Turkey, 2018 was declared "Turkey Tourism Year" in China.