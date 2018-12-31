Climbers stuck in southeastern Turkey’s Mount Nemrut rescued after 4 hours

Mountaineers who were climbing the Mount Nemrut in Turkey's southeastern Adıyaman province and were lost due to heavy fog and snow were rescued after four hours, reports said Monday.

The four climbers were rescued by Turkey's National Medical Rescue Organization (UMKE) after being stuck in Adıyaman's Kahta district.

The climbers lost their way at night after they started to climb the mountain which has 2.206 meters of height. They reportedly called the gendarmerie for help.

The UMKE staff went to the snowy mountain road with a special ambulance and rescued the climbers identified as M.K., H.S., M.A.Y. and N.N.

The mountaineers were about to freeze when they were found and were taken to the Kahta Hospital after receiving emergency intervention in the ambulance.

The climbers are reportedly in good condition after receiving treatment at the hospital.