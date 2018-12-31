Istanbul ticket holder wins record $13.2M jackpot in Turkish New Year’s lottery

One lucky Istanbul resident has won 70 million Turkish liras ($13.2 million) in the annual National Lottery New Year's Special, drawn on Monday night.

The winning ticket number was 7615536.

In addition to the TL 70-million-jackpot, one other ticket holder will be awarded TL 7 million, 10 will be awarded TL 1 million and 30 will win TL 100,000 bonuses.

This year's jackpot sets a record for the largest bonus won by a single ticket holder. On July 6, 2017, one lucky person gained the grand prize of TL 37.8 million (then $10.4 million).

In last year's New Year's draw, the single largest jackpot up to that point, TL 61 million, was divided among four people.