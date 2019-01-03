2 Turkish students found killed in Ukraine

Two female Turkish university students who were studying in Ukraine have been found slain in their apartment in the northeast city of Kharkiv.

After failing to get in contact with the students for three days, one of their friends on Thursday morning reported the situation to the police, who found the two women lifeless in their rented apartment. Police teams at the scene determined the students had been killed.

An initial investigation revealed that one of the women had made a complaint shortly before her death to the family of her ex-boyfriend, who is a Turkish citizen, that he had been following her.

Authorities questioned the owner of the apartment flat and the ex-boyfriend of the slain student.

The two women were students at the National University of Kharkiv.