Boy mauled to death by dogs in Kayseri

A 14-year-old boy died and another was injured on Friday when a pack of stray dogs attacked them.

Mehmet Özer and Ali Tuğrul, classmates at a high school in the Hacılar district of Kayseri, were going home after school when dogs attacked the pair. Özer died at the scene while Tuğrul was taken to a hospital by passersby.

"We heard screams outside and someone in the class said dogs were pulling away some boy. We went to the place the screams were coming from and saw the body of Mehmet," İlayda Kilci, one of the students at the high school, told Anadolu Agency (AA).