Police nab suspected murderer who killed 2 Turkish students in Ukraine

Police arrested the suspected murderer who killed two female Turkish students studying in Ukraine, reports said Saturday.

According to reports, police arrested the man identified as Hüsnü Can Çökmez hiding at a cemetery where his father is buried in Istanbul's Kurtköy district on Saturday.

The police discovered a gun and a knife on the suspect.

The police had carried out raids on two different addresses in Pendik but were unable to find Çökmez, reports said.​





Police launched the search for the suspect after Interpol notified Turkish police that Çökmez left Ukraine after the murder and arrived in Turkey on Jan. 2.

He was allegedly the boyfriend of one of the students killed in Ukraine.

Reports noted that he was planning to commit suicide and dismissed the allegations that he killed the students in Ukraine.

Two female Turkish university students, aged 20 and 22, who were studying in Ukraine were found slain in their apartment in the northeast city of Kharkiv.

An initial investigation revealed that one of the women had made a complaint shortly before her death to the family of her ex-boyfriend, who is a Turkish citizen that he had been following her.