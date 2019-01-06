Turkish doctors revive Rohingya twins in Bangladesh

Rohingya twins, whose hearts stopped beating in their mother's belly, have been brought back to life with efforts of Turkish doctors, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Sunday.

AFAD said in a written statement that a 32-week pregnant woman, who had seizures due to high blood pressure, was brought to the Sahra Hospital in Bangladesh, which was opened by AFAD and Turkish Health Ministry.

The patient was immediately taken to the cesarean section after doctors failed to hear the babies' heartbeat and they were brought back to life thanks to the Turkish medics efforts.

The mother named the boy Amaorara, and the girl Ameorara.

Mother and babies were discharged from the hospital after they recovered, AFAD said.

Turkey continues to stand with Rohingya Muslims -- who fled persecution in Myanmar and are clinging to life in Bangladesh -- since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis in the region.

AFAD, which coordinates Turkish aid in the region, set up shelters and dug water wells for the Rohingya.

More than 180,000 patients have been treated and 1,215 patients underwent operations at the Sahra Hospital over the last year.

The hospital has also delivered 106 babies.

The Rohingya, described by the U.N. as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

Since Aug. 25, 2017, some 750,000 refugees, mostly children and women, fled Myanmar when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the U.N.