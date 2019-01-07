Police in Turkey's Amasya detain man trying to sell Ottoman-era artifacts online

Police in Turkey's Amasya province detained one person and confiscated a number of Ottoman-era artifacts after discovering they were being sold online.

According to reports, the suspect identified as M.K. was selling 21 Ottoman-era coins, four swords, 36 metal objects and 117 rings online.

Upon the discovery of the sale, police launched work based on information posted on the listing and detained the suspect.

Artifacts confiscated in the operation were handed to Amasya Museum officials, reports said.

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried across Turkey every year to halt the illegal sale of historical objects and protect the country's rich cultural heritage.

The issue is crucial to a country that is home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilizations, and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreigners each year.