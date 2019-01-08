Turkish coast guard recovers 2 more bodies after ship sank off Black Sea

Coast guard units have found two more bodies of crew members after a Panama-flagged cargo vessel sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast, the local governorship said on Tuesday.

Samsun province's governor office said in a statement that rescue boats will continue search operations for two other bodies.

The search operation was being aided by two boats and a helicopter, it added.

The bodies of Azerbaijani captain Ismyilov Turbat and Ukrainian third mate Bodnik Ruslan, 31, were recovered on Monday.

Samsun Governor Osman Kaymak on Monday told reporters that six sailors died and seven others were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard after the vessel went down some 80 nautical miles off the northern Samsun province.

Eleven crew members were Ukrainian nationals and two Azerbaijani, he added.

One rescued sailor said an unexpected wave had taken away the ship's bow, Kaymak said.

The vessel contained 3,300 tons of coal.

The ship built in 1978 is 11,387 meters long and 1,323 meters wide.