Magnitude 4.8 quake rattles Muğla’s Datça in western Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 rattled Muğla's Datça in western Turkey on Thursday, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake hit at 21:24 p.m. (EET), AFAD said, adding that it struck at a depth of around 17.9 km.

No damage or injuries were reported.

One smaller tremor struck the region immediately after the main earthquake, AFAD said.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active countries as it is situated on a number of active fault lines. In the latest earthquake-related disaster, more than 600 people died in October 2011 in the eastern province of Van after a 7.2 magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks.