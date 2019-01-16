Turkish aid body provides health support in Somaliland

Turkey's state aid agency has provided medical equipment to a hospital in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland, according to a statement yesterday.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) said 216 devices and medical equipment including an ultrasound device, echocardiography equipment and autoclave were provided for the Hargeisa State Hospital, which serves around 3 million patients.

Turkish Ambassador in Mogadishu Mehmet Yilmaz, Somaliland Health Minister Hassan Ismail Yusuf and TİKA's coordinator in Somalia Galip Yılmaz attended the delivery ceremony of the medical supplies.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yusuf said the equipment provided by Turkey will contribute to the people of Somaliland receiving health care in much better circumstances.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Yılmaz emphasized the brotherhood between the people of Turkey and Somalia.

He said: "Turkey will continue to increase assistance in the region. We welcome the Somaliland administration deporting FETÖ [Gülenist Terror Group] and handing the management of FETÖ-linked schools over to the Maarif Foundation."

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation after the 2016 defeated coup attempt by FETÖ. The foundation has taken over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETÖ. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad.