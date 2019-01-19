Aid group helps refugee families in Afghanistan

A Turkish charity group on Friday opened a new refugee camp to serve 100 families in northern Afghanistan.

The camp in the Belh province was opened by the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), a charity group linked to Turkey's state-run Presidency of Religious Affairs Directorate (DİB).

Speaking at the camp's opening ceremony, Şevki Seçkin Alpay, Turkey's consul in Mazar-i Sherif, said that Turkey wants Afghanistan to have peace, prosperity, and a bright future.

Alpay explained how Turkish aid agencies operate in numerous areas in Afghanistan and said that as long as the Afghan people want it, Turkey will stay and continue to offer help.

The camp was built with donations from the people of Kayseri in central Turkey, said Abdulcelil Alpkıray, the consulate's religious services attache.