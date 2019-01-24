   
TURKEY
CATEGORIES

Tornado in Turkey's Antalya leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published

A tornado that struck Turkey's tourism capital Antalya on Thursday has left a 13-year-old child dead, and 10 more people injured.

The injured have been transferred to Kumluca State Hospital.

According to the information from local sources, three people are severely injured.

The treatment of the patients continues in the hospital.

Aside from the casualties, many vehicles, agricultural estates and greenhouses have been damaged.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Turkey Temperatures drop below zero but few among the 168 Afghan women flinch...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS