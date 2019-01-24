Tornado in Turkey's Antalya leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

A tornado that struck Turkey's tourism capital Antalya on Thursday has left a 13-year-old child dead, and 10 more people injured.

LATEST — Tornado strikes Turkey's tourism capital Antalya, leaving a 13-year-old child dead and 8 people injuredhttps://t.co/n8BTaRy4mu pic.twitter.com/vmuP6xHlT6 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 24, 2019

The injured have been transferred to Kumluca State Hospital.

According to the information from local sources, three people are severely injured.

The treatment of the patients continues in the hospital.

Aside from the casualties, many vehicles, agricultural estates and greenhouses have been damaged.