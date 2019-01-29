Turkey to establish nutrition council to promote healthy lifestyle

The health ministry will initiate a National Nutrition Council under the scope of Turkey's Healthy Nutrition and Active Life Program, reports said Tuesday.

The council will be established with the participation of nine ministries, seven non-governmental organizations, the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) and the Supreme Board of Radio and Television (RTÜK).

The ministry noted that the council will aim to develop policies and strategies to encourage healthy eating habits and the implementation of strategies.

The new initiative will also eliminate information pollution regarding nutrition, enhance awareness, and spread healthy eating habits throughout the country.

When necessary, the council will also have the prerogative to establish scientific commissions and make decisions under the scope of the reports published by these commissions.

A National Nutrition Guide prepared by the health ministry will also be published soon.

Since 2013, Turkey has implemented the health promotion campaigns "Move for Health" and "Reducing Portion Sizes." Complementary to these, Turkey has launched the "Promoting Physical Activity Project" with 275,000 bicycles distributed to schools, universities, municipalities and NGOs.