Turks spend an average of 4 hours on social media, survey says

Social media-loving Turks spend an average of four hours on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, a new research said Sunday.

According to the survey conducted by research companies Cereyan Medya and GfK in 15 Turkish provinces, eight out of 10 people have an account on social media, where they spend four hours daily.

That number is five hours for young Turkish social media users aged 15-24, the report added.

Some 91 percent of users have an active account on Facebook, 72 percent on Instagram and 44 percent on YouTube.

Eighty-eight percent of people use social media to share photos, 79 percent to view publications of people they are subscribed to, 69 percent to publish videos, 66 percent to receive new information, and 45 percent to watch videos, movies and TV shows.

While every fourth Turkish user follows a popular social media personality, roughly 28 percent of them purchase goods or services promoted by that personality, the survey said.