5 soldiers wounded in training accident in Turkey’s capital Ankara

Published 20.02.2019 20:09 Modified 20.02.2019 20:09

At least five Turkish soldiers were injured on Wednesday in an accident during a live-fire drill at a military training base in the outskirts of capital Ankara in the Polatlı district, the Defense Ministry said.

"During a heavy weaponry training exercise at the Artillery and Missile School Commandership, five of our heroic artillerymen were injured," a statement by the Defense Ministry said.

The injured soldiers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

