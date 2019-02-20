5 soldiers wounded in training accident in Turkey’s capital Ankara

At least five Turkish soldiers were injured on Wednesday in an accident during a live-fire drill at a military training base in the outskirts of capital Ankara in the Polatlı district, the Defense Ministry said.

"During a heavy weaponry training exercise at the Artillery and Missile School Commandership, five of our heroic artillerymen were injured," a statement by the Defense Ministry said.

The injured soldiers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.