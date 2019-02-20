Turkey to renovate 2 churches damaged in PKK attacks in southeastern Diyarbakır

The Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning will renovate two community foundation-owned churches, including the largest Armenian church in the Middle East, that were significantly damaged four years ago in attacks by PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province.

Surp Giragos and Mar Petyun Chaldean Churches had been awaiting restoration by the community foundations, which were unable to carry out the task due to insufficient funds.

Sur was the scene of clashes between security forces and the terrorist group whose campaign of violence-plagued southeastern Turkey for decades two years ago. Authorities managed to quell the group's presence, but not before the militants inflicted serious damage to historic structures in the area, from Ottoman-era mosques to Armenian churches.

The government will take care of the task as part of the efforts to renovate places of worship in Diyarbakır's historic Sur district, reports said.

Many structures, including the Fatih Paşa and Şeyh Mutahhar Mosques, and the Armenian Protestant Church have been restored.

The Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning has recently signed a protocol with the Directorate of Foundations to undertake the renovation works following a tender.



AA Photo



Sur District Governor Abdullah Çiftçi told Anadolu Agency that they expect renovation works to start very soon.

He condemned the PKK terrorist group for indiscriminately attacking public structures, including houses of worship.

"We see people from different religions as our own and work to protect them," Çiftçi said, adding that the government will cover all the expenses for the renovation.

The Director of Foundations Metin Evsen noted that the renovation will cost around TL10 million ($1.8 million) and the ministry will pay for it.

Built in 1376, the Surp Gragos Church is considered to be the largest Armenian Church in the Middle East. It had been used as the military quarters of the German Army during World War I and was reopened to worship in 1960. By 1980, the church was abandoned by Armenians who migrated to other areas and was in ruins by 1990.

Mar Petyun Chaldean Church was built in the 17th century and was used by East Semites.