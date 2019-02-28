Cat rescues owner from apartment fire in southern Turkey’s Adana province

A Turkish woman, thanks to her beloved cat, has narrowly escaped death after a fire broke out in her apartment when she was asleep, reports said Thursday.

The woman, identified as Canan Ş., was sleeping in her 4th-floor apartment located in the Güzelyalı neighborhood of Çukurova district in southern Turkey's Adana province, when a fire broke out from a fault in electrical equipment in her home.

The 48-year-old was woken up by her cat named "Efe" when she felt the feline tugging on her hair. Realizing that a fire had started, the woman immediately fled the building with her cat.

There were no casualties in the fire which was quickly taken under control after firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Only material damage was reported in the apartment building.

Both the woman's and the cat's state of health was reported to be good.