Pakistan's handover of FETÖ schools hailed

A Turkish official thanked Pakistan for handing over to Turkey all schools linked to Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Meeting with Pakistani Law Minister Farogh Naseem in the capital Islamabad, Birol Akgün, the head of Turkey's Maarif Foundation, praised Pakistan's decision to hand over the administration of Pak-Turk Schools to Maarif.

In December Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the government to declare FETÖ a terror group and to ban its affiliated schools in the country. Later all FETÖ-linked schools were handed over to the Maarif Foundation.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 to assume the administration of overseas schools linked to FETÖ, which the group uses as a revenue stream. It also establishes more schools and education centers abroad.

"We're working with the school teachers under Maarif to resolve their issues and address their concerns," Akgün told Naseem. He added that Turkey is willing to invest in high-quality education in Pakistan, and Turkish universities are open to Pakistani students. "Ties in the fields of culture and education are being strengthened between the two brotherly countries," he added.

For his part, Naseem said: "A partnership to train and equip teachers and teaching staff in collaboration with Turkey will strengthen relations between the two countries in the field of education. We can take this relationship further by forging partnerships in the field of science and technology, he said, adding that Turkey can help Pakistan establish laboratories, libraries and universities."

He added that he would invite Maarif to expand its scope in Pakistan. He said the countries share beliefs and values and Pakistanis see Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as an elder brother.