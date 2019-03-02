Turkish security forces detain over 2,600 suspects in nationwide ops

Turkish security forces captured 2,612 suspects sought over various crimes in simultaneous public security operations carried out throughout the country.

In a statement released Saturday, the Interior Ministry said police, gendarmerie and coast guard units participated in the operations to nab the suspects.

Some 30,000 staff participated in the operations, carrying out raids on 6,688 addresses.

Among the nabbed suspects are 1,214 convicts, who were transferred to relevant authorities following their detention.

Security forces also confiscated weapons, rifles and marijuana.

Public security operations are carried out to ensure safety and public order, fight crimes and ensure justice.