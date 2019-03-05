Egyptians protest executions back home

A group of Egyptian expatriates joined by Turkish activists staged a protest in the capital Ankara Monday to protest executions in Egypt.

The group gathered outside a United Nations office in the capital, condemned the actions of the Egyptian regime and called on the United Nations to act against the cruelty of the regime against dissidents. Speaking on behalf of the group, Abdelrahman Mohamed said the regime executed "innocent people" and some countries knowingly supported the regime despite "this oppression."

Last month, Egypt executed nine people convicted of involvement in the 2015 assassination of country's top prosecutor. Suspects were members of the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement that was suppressed under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi who seized power in a 2013 coup. Critics of the regime had claimed that the executed men had unfair trials and were forced to confess under torture.

"El-Sissi plans to execute 50 more people and we call upon the world to do what it can to stop the execution of our innocent friends and brothers," Abdelrahman Mohamed said.