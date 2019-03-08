   
TURKEY
Gender justice congress held in Istanbul

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 08.03.2019 00:59
Updated 08.03.2019 00:59

A congress on social and gender justice was held in Istanbul yesterday, bringing together academics and experts on women's studies.

Hosted by the nongovernmental Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), the fifth edition of the annual event focused on demographic changes and women.

Some 30 academics made presentations during the event that was divided into panels with themes of marriage and family, women's employment, demographic changes, care for the elderly, migration and social policies and maternal health.

