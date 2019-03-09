German businesswoman withdraws support from interfaith project over FETÖ links

A prominent German businesswoman has withdrawn her support for a controversial interfaith dialogue project in Berlin, due to the involvement of a Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-linked organization, which is accused of carrying out the brutal July 15 coup attempt in Turkey.

Catherine von Fürstenberg-Dussmann told local media that she has decided to withdraw her support for the "House of One" project -- a shared house of prayer for Muslims, Christians and Jews in Berlin -- as one of its initiators was distrusted by Muslim organizations and was accused of the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

"I cannot support any project which does not promote understanding and dialogue both within and between religions but rather triggers new conflicts," she was quoted as saying by the daily Berliner Zeitung. She noted that FETÖ was not accepted by numerous Muslim non-governmental organizations and communities.

The website of the FETÖ-linked organization "Forum Dialog" describes it as an initiative inspired by the teachings and values promoted by the terrorist group's leader Fetullah Gülen.

FETÖ orchestrated the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

The group has carried out a long secretive campaign in Turkey to infiltrate state institutions, including the military, police, and judiciary.

FETÖ managed to build a large network, including various associations, schools and media outlets in Germany, which is home to more than 3 million Turkish immigrants.

They have tried to avoid public criticism by focusing on "interfaith dialogue" programs, sticking to "moderate" messages, with the goal of winning the trust of media, influential churches, and political institutions in Germany.