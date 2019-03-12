Detention warrants issued for at least 60 suspects over FETÖ links

Turkey issued arrest warrants for 58 former police officers and other senior figures linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) -- the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup, a security source said Tuesday.

Simultaneous operations were launched in eight provinces to arrest the suspects, according to the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Many of the suspects, who were earlier dismissed from their positions, were arrested in operations conducted at certain addresses, the source added without specifying the number.

Meanwhile, police reportedly detained 42 suspects in western Izmir province and confiscated encrypted devices used for secret communication among FETÖ members.

Some $19,000, TL 92,000, €4,300 and various encrypted documents and digital materials, reports said.

One of the suspects who tried to jump from the third floor to flee arrest was taken to a hospital after being detained, reports added.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.