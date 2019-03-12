Turkey-UN program gives Syrian refugees agricultural training

Turkey and the United Nations are partnering to set up agricultural workshops in eight provinces for 800 people, mainly Syrian refugees, as part of a project to develop refugees' skills and provide them with job training in the agricultural industry.

According to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), the first shareholders meeting was held in southeastern Gaziantep province as part of the third phase of the project, which is being coordinated by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The meeting emphasized that poverty continues to be a problem for Syrians in Turkey due to the lack of regular income and high prices of food and other basic needs.

A majority of residents in southeastern Turkey – which hosts many Syrians – make their living in the agriculture and food sectors, according to FAO's research. In this context, the need for Syrians to be qualified or semi-qualified to work in the agricultural and food sectors becomes clear.

The trainings teach participants a range of skills, including harvesting, storage and husbandry techniques.

About 95 percent of participants have successfully completed the program, and 21 percent of those have found jobs.

Trainings and employment fairs will also be carried out in Adana, Bursa, Gaziantep, Izmir, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Manisa, and about 240 participants who successfully complete the workshops will be placed in jobs.