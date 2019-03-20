   
TURKEY
CATEGORIES

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes western Turkey’s Denizli

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 20.03.2019 09:51
Updated 20.03.2019 10:08
emAFAD/em
AFAD

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck western Turkey's Denizli on Wednesday morning.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the earthquake struck the Acıpayam district at 9:34 a.m. local time at a depth of 11.3 kilometers (7.0 miles).

Two aftershocks, measuring magnitude 4.8 and 4.5 were recorded following the earthquake, reports said.

The quake was also felt in the neighboring provinces of Izmir and Antalya.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Acıpayam Mayor Hulusi Şevkan said: "There is no loss of life or wounded. There are reports that some wooden houses have been damaged."

He added that precautions are being taken to avoid further structural damage that may result from aftershocks.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Turkey A mysterious philanthropist, who hired men to leave envelopes full...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS