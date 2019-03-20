Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes western Turkey’s Denizli

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck western Turkey's Denizli on Wednesday morning.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the earthquake struck the Acıpayam district at 9:34 a.m. local time at a depth of 11.3 kilometers (7.0 miles).



Two aftershocks, measuring magnitude 4.8 and 4.5 were recorded following the earthquake, reports said.

The quake was also felt in the neighboring provinces of Izmir and Antalya.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Acıpayam Mayor Hulusi Şevkan said: "There is no loss of life or wounded. There are reports that some wooden houses have been damaged."

He added that precautions are being taken to avoid further structural damage that may result from aftershocks.