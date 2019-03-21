New Year's lottery winner still no-show

Officials at National Lottery Directorate wonder what is keeping the winner of a TL 70 million lottery ticket from showing up to claim the prize.

An unknown man or woman was the sole winner of the New Year's lottery held on December 31, 2018. The ticket was sold by a vendor in Istanbul. The winner still has months to claim the prize (by December 2019) but if he or she does not claim it, the prize will not be paid. This year's jackpot sets a record for the largest bonus won by a single ticket holder.

On July 6, 2017, one lucky person won the grand prize of TL 37.8 million. In last year's New Year's draw, the single largest jackpot up to that point, TL 61 million was divided among four people. The winner could have earned about TL 2.6 million from interest by March if he or she deposited it into a bank account in January.