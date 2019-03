A man in northeastern Turkey's Rize this week saved the life of a puppy he found on the street without a heartbeat.

Ömer Yılmaz rescued the puppy, who is believed to have choked on a piece of sausage, by giving it a heart massage and then administering CPR.

After minutes of persistent efforts, Yılmaz was able to restore the puppy's heartbeat and breathing.

Yılmaz came to rescue after a shop owner who fed the puppy asked him for help as he was passing by.