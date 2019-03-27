   
Man flies off with umbrella in storm in southern Turkey

27.03.2019
Footage of a Turkish man flying through the air on the base of a patio umbrella after trying to hold it down during severe winds went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Captured in southern Turkey's Osmaniye province, the footage shows Sadık Kocadallı struggling to secure a large umbrella during heavy gusts.

In the video, Kocadallı steps on the umbrella's base in a bid to keep it in place but instead lifts off the ground along with the umbrella amid a gust of wind.

Speaking to reporters, Kocadallı said he survived the ordeal without any injuries.

"I'm fine actually. After I realized the umbrella was going to keep going up, I jumped off. I think I rose 3 or 4 meters," he said.

However, another man was injured after the flying umbrella fell on him. Mehmet Ali Bıçakçı was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken foot and broken ribs after the umbrella landed on him.

