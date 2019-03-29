Turkish traffic police rescue child from being hit by car thanks to radar footage

Traffic police officers in eastern Turkey's Malatya province managed to save a 6-year-old child from being hit by a car just seconds after seeing him wandering onto the road on their traffic radar cameras.

The Traffic Division Units of the Malatya Security Directorate noticed the child while doing roadside checks to monitor the traffic flow from radar detectors.

The child, unaware of the cars, suddenly jumped out onto the orbital road in Battalgazi district, approximately 20 meters away from the police car.

Getting out of their cars as fast as they could to rescue the child, the police officers simultaneously warned the drivers on the road to slow their cars down.

One of the police officers then picked up the child from the road, preventing a possibly fatal accident. The whole ordeal was captured by traffic enforcement cameras.