Foreign Ministry trains European Union experts

A scholarship program supported by the Foreign Ministry resumed two years after its termination aims to train future experts on the European Union at a time when Turkey is pursuing stable relations with the continental body.

The European College Scholarship Program, co-funded by nonprofits and private companies, offers scholarships to successful students seeking post-graduate studies in fields related to the European Union. A total of 216 applicants have submitted their applications so far for the 2019-2020 school year. Applicants will be interviewed for eligibility in May.

Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakçı says the European College program produced 103 Turkish alumni before and was the most successful education institution for EU studies. "It is an important step to train future Eurocrats and a valuable investment in Turkey's EU membership process," Kaymakçı said.

EU membership remains a top strategic goal for Turkey even though the accession talks, formally launched in 2004, have been stalled for years due to objections of the Greek Cypriot administration on the divided island of Cyprus as well as opposition from Germany and France.