5.2 magnitude quake strikes eastern Turkey's Elazığ

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Thursday evening shook Sivrice district of Turkey's eastern Elazığ province, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

AFAD said in a statement that the earthquake struck at 8:31 p.m. (0531 GMT) at a depth of 9.4 kilometers (5.84 miles).

The quake was also felt in a greater area, including Batman, Diyarbakır, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman and Kahramanmaraş cities.

The temblor did not cause any death or injuries, Elazığ Gov. Çetin Oktay Kaldırım said.

"We have sent rescue teams to the region in case of need."