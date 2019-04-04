Turkish medical experts provide training on infectious diseases to doctors in Georgia’s Batumi

Turkish experts provided training to doctors operating in infectious diseases in Georgia under the scope of a program held by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

Some 35 healthcare personnel, including infection experts, radiologists, laboratory experts and nurses working in Batumi Infectious Diseases Hospital have participated in the training.

The program included topics such as blood-letting and transporting standards, modern immunological studies, standards in bacteriology, ultrasound scan in the abdomen, radiography of the abdominal region, the use of modern x-ray and ultrasound devices, dysentery and chest diseases.

The project aims to increase the use of modern medical devices while transferring Turkey's experiences in the healthcare field to Georgia.

The renovation of the hospital, which provides treatment to the Black Sea port city of Batumi as well as to the whole western parts of Georgia and Autonomous Republic of Adjara, was also carried out with the support of TİKA in 2017. The 50-bed hospital was equipped with modern medical devices.