Consumer profile: TV, internet fill spare time for Turks

A survey to determine the consumer profile of the Turkish public by the Commerce Ministry shows Turks spend most of their time in front of their TV or online.

The survey of more than 2,000 people in Turkey indicates the growing place of TV in the lives of consumers at a time when Turkish dramas gain higher popularity compared to the past decade.

Another interesting finding in the survey is that 5 percent of the people participating in the survey had been subject to online fraud or fraud by phone. The majority of those who were defrauded online or by phone had a low education level and were aged 65 or above.

The survey, which was jointly conducted by the ministry, researchers from Hacettepe University and a polling company, covers 2,242 people in 26 provinces. The majority of participants say they watch TV at least two hours a day and watch it for four hours at most. Most watch films and TV series, followed by news programs. Surfing online is the second favorite pastime of those interviewed. About 95 percent have Internet connections, and 65.7 percent say they go online to browse social media. Only 35 percent shop online, and most online shoppers are consumers between the ages of 25 and 34 and mainly those with higher education levels.

As for online shopping habits, the survey shows users prefer buying clothes online, followed by shopping for flight and bus tickets, books, electronic devices and cosmetics products. Some 86.1 percent of users base their purchasing habits on online comments about products and sellers. Most buyers prefer credit card payment for online shopping. Those who do not shop online cite insecurity or "possible security loopholes about their financial and private data." This fear also applies to the majority of those who do not prefer the internet or telephone banking and still favor visits to banks. They say they were afraid of theft of their personal information with regard to the internet and telephone banking.