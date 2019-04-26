Turkey's TİKA delivers aid to Afghanistan after floods

The Turkish state-run aid agency has provided food and shelter for approximately 1,000 families suffering from floods in northern Afghanistan, the agency announced Thursday.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) said it distributed food packages and tents to the families who lost their homes due to heavy floods in northern Faryab province.

After a spell of drought-like weather for months, Afghanistan received downpours of rain in the past couple of weeks resulting in flash floods in Herat, Helmand, Badghes, Badakhshan, Ghor, Kunduz, Logar, Diakundi and a number of other provinces. On April 17, the local Azadi Radio network reported that at least 134 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed by rain and dramatic floods in the past three weeks.