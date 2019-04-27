Crash kills family of 7 including 4 minors in Izmir’s Buca

A tragic traffic accident killed Saturday a family of seven, including three children and a baby, in western Turkey's Izmir.

Eyewitnesses told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) that a light commercial vehicle carrying seven people crossed to the other side of the road, rolled over and got involved in a head-on crash with another light commercial vehicle.

All seven people inside the vehicle, reportedly a family on their way to have a picnic when the crash occurred in Kaynaklar area of Buca district, died in the accident. The other driver survived the accident, but was injured and transferred to a nearby hospital.

The road was closed to traffic as police and first responders arrived at the scene, causing a jam and kilometers-long queues on the road, which is heavily commuted during the weekends as it leads to the city's largest picnic area.