   
TURKEY
CATEGORIES

Crash kills family of 7 including 4 minors in Izmir’s Buca

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 27.04.2019 14:36
Updated 27.04.2019 14:43
emAA Photo/em
AA Photo

A tragic traffic accident killed Saturday a family of seven, including three children and a baby, in western Turkey's Izmir.

Eyewitnesses told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) that a light commercial vehicle carrying seven people crossed to the other side of the road, rolled over and got involved in a head-on crash with another light commercial vehicle.

All seven people inside the vehicle, reportedly a family on their way to have a picnic when the crash occurred in Kaynaklar area of Buca district, died in the accident. The other driver survived the accident, but was injured and transferred to a nearby hospital.

The road was closed to traffic as police and first responders arrived at the scene, causing a jam and kilometers-long queues on the road, which is heavily commuted during the weekends as it leads to the city's largest picnic area.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Turkey Twenty-five residential apartment buildings have been evacuated in...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS