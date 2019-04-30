   
TURKEY
Over 2,500 Roman, Hellenistic era coins seized in central Turkey’s Kayseri

Published 30.04.2019 11:44
AA Photo

Turkish security forces confiscated more than 2,500 Roman and Hellenistic-era coins along with several other historical artifacts in an anti-smuggling operation in central Turkey's Kayseri province Tuesday.

The anti-smuggling branch of the provincial security directorate seized 2,505 coins, estimated to date back to the East Roman Empire and Hellenistic period. A horse statuette, ring and other metal objects were also seized.

The suspect, identified as S.Y., was caught red-handed by police after authorities discovered his plan to sell the artifacts.

The artifacts were later delivered to the provincial museum's directorate.

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried out across Turkey every year to halt the illegal sale of historical objects and protect the country's rich cultural heritage. The issue is crucial to a country that is home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilizations and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreign visitors each year.

