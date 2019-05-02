Jordanian royals visit Cappadocia

A delegation of Jordanian royal family members visited Cappadocia, an ancient region in central Turkey famous for its volcanic rock formations and underground cities.

Guests of the state-run Yunus Emre Institute, Princes Asem bin Nayef, Mohd Abbas bin Ali bin Nayef, Haydar bin Mohd Abbas bin Ali and Princesses Sima Abbas bin Ali and Sana Asem bin Nayef yesterday toured "fairy chimneys," rock formations in the region located in Nevşehir province.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Prince Asem bin Nayef said Cappadocia was a very interesting region and he was impressed with the number of tourists visiting it. "This won't be my last visit here," he added.