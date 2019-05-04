Turkish instructors train Gambian police

The Gambian police have concluded a two-week training course with three Turkish instructors on public order management on Friday. The 30 paramilitary officials who benefited from the training were handed their certificates at the paramilitary headquarters in Kanifing Municipality. This is the second batch being trained by Turkey. The course on public order management was part of a training series organized by the Turkish police since 2018.

The training, according to officials, was meant to prepare Gambian police in several areas including crowd control, VIP protection and statement taking, among others, ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit due to be held in the Gambia in 2019.

Yankuba Sonko, a special adviser at Gambia's Interior Ministry, said Turkey has been helping the country's security forces in capacity building for over two decades now.

İsmail Sefa Yüceer, the Turkish ambassador to Gambia, has described as beneficial the partnership between the Turkish and Gambian police. "What distinguished Turkish police from many is the variety of challenges they face... All the various units of the Turkish police are prepared to respond to all of these various challenges," Yüceer said.