Policeman injured in 2016 Istanbul terror attack dies

A police officer who was severely injured in a 2016 PKK terror attack died Tuesday, according to authorities.

"Police officer Muammer Ateş, who was seriously injured in a heinous attack following a match played in Beşiktaş Vodafone Arena on December 10, 2016, was martyred today in the hospital," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya wrote on Twitter and offered his condolences to Ateş' family.

Ates, 31, was injured when a car bomb was detonated outside the football stadium in the city's Beşiktaş district, two hours after the end of a Turkish League football match.