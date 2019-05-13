Turkish navy holds largest military exercise in 3 seas

The Turkish Naval Forces launched its largest military exercise called Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu) 2019 simultaneously in three seas on Monday.

The exercise, supervised by the Turkish navy, will run through May 25 in the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea with 131 warships, 57 warplanes and 33 helicopters, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

Turkish Naval Forces will carry out strategic and operational exercise with scenarios similar to crisis-tension situations and wartime.

Domestic and national weapon systems including high-speed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Şimşek and anti-surface defense boat Albatros will hold drills.

Five frigates, two corvettes and four storm boats set sail from Gölcük Poyraz Port headed toward the exercise region early Monday, reports said.

High-level submarines, frigates, naval artilleries, armed UAVs, as well as search and rescue units will also participate.

The exercise aims to boost the Turkish Navy's units and capacity and will involve the use of domestically produced arms systems and other systems.

A total of 25,900 military personnel is taking part in the exercise, reports said.