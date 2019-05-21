Turkish aid agency delivers food in war-torn Yemen

One of Turkey's state-run aid agencies distributed food to poor families and refugees in Yemen's southern port city of Aden.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) distributed some 800 food packages to needy people, who were forced to migrate from Hudaydah and Taiz cities to Aden.

AFAD's Yemen representative Burhan Aslan said some 18,000 more food packages will be distributed during Ramadan in Aden, Marib and Taiz.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict since, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the U.N. According to U.N. figures, Yemen is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with more than 10 million people driven to the brink of famine. More than 22 million people in Yemen are desperate for humanitarian aid and protection.